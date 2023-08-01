It was always going to be a difficult test for Balzan and the chance of clawing back from their two-goal deficit suffered against Neman Grodno in the first round was an uphill task for Oliver Spiteri’s side.

Yet a battling Balzan side lacked bite to trouble the Belarussian side yesterday to finish the match scoreless in a 0-0 full-time score, ending their run in European qualifiers after a 2-0 aggregate score.

Balzan’s early flurry set the tone for a generally one-sided match in which Balzan, seemed overwhelmed by the importance of the occasion and failed to trouble the goalkeeper Konstantin Rudzenok.

