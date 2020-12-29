Balzan continued to bring in Serbian talent in their squad when they confirmed the signing of midfielder Milan Duric.

The Reds have been traditionally inclined of luring to their club players from Serbia and earlier this week they have already announced the signing of forward Aleksa Andrejic.

On Tuesday, Balzan confirmed the acquisition of Duric who becomes their second signing of the winter transfer window.

