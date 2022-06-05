Balzan FC have confirmed the appointment of Oliver Spiteri as their new first-team coach.

The Times of Malta had reported last week that Spiteri was the outstanding favourite to take over the reins at Balzan.

In a statement, Balzan FC said that Spiteri had been appointed as first-team coach and will be assisted by Jean Paul Desira.

“After a detailed search, Balzan FC is pleased to announce that Oliver Spiteri and Jean Paul Desira have been appointed as Head Coach and Assistant Coach respectively for Balzan FC’s first team,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta