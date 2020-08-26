Balzan FC have made a formal request to the Malta Football Association to postpone their initial fixtures of the 2020-21 Premier League season by 15-days, the Premier League club said in a statement.

The Reds are one of three Premier League sides who saw their preparations for this year’s championship severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic after they reported that they had three members of the first team that had tested positive for the virus.

