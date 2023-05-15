Balzan FC have confirmed the signing of Malta international midfielder Triston Caruana.

The Times of Malta last week ha reported that the Reds were in advanced negotiations to sign Caruana, who last season was on the books of Valletta FC but decided not to extend his stay at the capital club beyond this season.

The 31-year-old is seen as a great addition for Balzan FC who are looking to build a competitive squad ahead of their return to European football where they will be competing in the qualifying rounds of the UEFA Conference League.

“Balzan F.C. is pleased to announce the signing of 31-year-old Maltese national team player Triston Caruana,” the Premier League club said in a statement.“Triston is a very talented and versatile player who can play in midfield or in central defence.

