Balzan FC are in search of a new coach after Mark Miller stepped down from his post with immediate effect after discussions with the club’s top hierarchy, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The English coach has been at the helm of the club for almost 18 months now and the club has struggled for results this season.

In fact, the Reds have only two wins to show from their opening six matches, leaving the team in ninth place in the Premier League standings, with only six points to show.

Last weekend, Balzan FC suffered their fourth defeat of the season when they went down to Floriana 2-1 at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta