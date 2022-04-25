Balzan FC have announced that they reach an agreement with Paul Zammit to go separate ways.

Zammit took over at Balzan FC at the end of October when he replaced Mark Miller.

But after a bright start to his tenure, which saw Balzan emerge as a potential contender for a top-four finish this season, the team went into a poor run of form at the start of the year and drifted into a relegation battle.

It is understood that Zammit met with club president Anton Tagliaferro last week and an agreement was reached between the two parties to end their association.

In fact, Zammit was not on the Balzan bench for their Premier League clash against Valletta on Saturday, which ended in a 1-1 draw, and left the team second from bottom two points away from safety with only two matches to go.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta