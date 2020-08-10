Balzan FC have put their first-team squad in isolation after one of their players tested positive for Covid-19, the Times of Malta can confirm.
Sources close to the Premier League club said that the player tested positive last weekend and the whole first team squad has been put into isolation while awaiting to undergo swab tests.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us