Balzan FC president Anton Tagliaferro praised his team’s resilience and determination after their eye-catching 1-0 win over Ħamrun Spartans at the National Stadium on Sunday.

A Milan Duric goal midway through the first half was enough for Balzan to have the better of the out-of-sorts Malta champions that lifted them to fifth place in the Premier League standings on six points.

“I am very pleased with the effort of my players,” said Tagliaferro.

“It was a very good performance. The league this year is very balanced and the majority of the matches are decided by one goal as the level is competition is far higher than previous years.

