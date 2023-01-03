Balzan FC are set to complete their first signing during the January transfer window when they reached an agreement to sign Serbian wing back Nikola Zerjal, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The 25-year-old is due to fly to Malta on Tuesday evening to complete his transfer to the Premier League club as he is set to put pen to a paper on a deal until the end of the season, with the Reds having the option of extending his stay for another two seasons.

Balzan were looking to bring in a lateral player this month following the departure of Uros Ljubomirac who left the club in the final part of last year.

Zerjal spent the majority of his career in Serbia as he was first registered with Zvezdara before moving to Sindjelic Bg and Rad Belgrade.

