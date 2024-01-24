Balzan FC continued with their transfer activity as they reached an agreement to sign Australian striker George Blackwood.

The 26-year-old striker arrived in Malta this week to finalise talks and put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season.

Blackwood has a lot of experience playing in the Australian A-League as he collected over 100 appearances for Sydney FC and Adelaide United.

He managed to win the Australian A-League championship with Sydney FC in season 2016-17 and then managed to secure the Australian Cup twice when donning the colours of Adelaide FC in successive seasons between 2018 and 2020.

