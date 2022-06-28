Balzan FC have confirmed the signing of the Brazilian forward Matheus Souza.

In a statement, the Premier League club said that the 28-year-ol was a typical number nine forward with good strength in the box.

Souza becomes Balzan’s sixth signing of the summer transfer window following the arrival of goalkeeper Jonathan Debono, defender Duvan Torres, wingers Luca Mallia and Angel Torres, and attacking midfielder Aidan Friggieri.

“Balzan F.C. is pleased to announce the signing of 28-year-old Brazilian striker Matheus Souza,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

