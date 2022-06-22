Balzan FC have announced the signing of Colombian winger Angel Torres.

Torres is the fourth signing for Balzan FC in this summer transfer window following the arrival of goalkeeper Jonathan Debono, defender Duvan Torres and midfielder Aidan Friggieri.

“Balzan F.C. is pleased to announce the signing of 22-year-old Columbian winger Angel Torres,” the club said in a statement.

“Angel moved from Columbian side Real Academia to join Porto F.C. in Portugal in 2018 where he played for both Porto’s under 19 UEFA Champions League winning team and Porto’s B team, before joining FC Alverca in season 2021/22.”

