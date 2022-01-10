Balzan FC have announced the signing of Dutch winger Alvin Daniels.

The 27-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Premier League side and has put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season.

Daniels has been brought in by Balzan as a replacement for Alex Lecao who moved to Saudi Arabia and join Al-Washm.

“Balzan is pleased to announce the signing of Alvin Daniels, a 27-year-old winger. Alvin is a product of the Ajax Academy and spent many seasons playing for clubs such as Jong Twente and FC Eindhoven in Holland’s 2nd tier,” the club said in a statement.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta