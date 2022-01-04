Balzan FC have signed former Fiorentina defender Nikola Gulan, the Premier League side announced in a statement.

The Reds are looking to bolster their squad as they look to mount a serious challenge for a place in the Championship Pool.

Balzan are currently looking to bolster their defence following injuries to Samir Arab and Michael Johnson.

“Balzan F.C. is pleased to announce the signing of 32-year-old Serbian defender Nikol Gulan, who has played for a variety of top clubs in the past in Italy, Serbia and Belgium,” the club said in a statement.

On his part club president Anton Tagliaferro said: “ We are very pleased to welcome Nikola to Balzan to help us for the rest of the season. Injuries to our Maltese international defenders Samir Arab and Michael Johnson has left the squad s a bit short at the back and Nikola’s presence will be a great help in helping us target a top 6 spot this season.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta