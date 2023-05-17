Balzan FC have announced the signing of Australian striker Charles Lokingoy.

The Reds have been very active during the transfer market this summer and so far have already brought in another two players at the club.

In fact, Balzan have already signed Malta international midfielder Triston Caruana while they have also agreed a deal to sign Brazilian defender Andre Prates, formerly of Gudja United.

“Balzan F.C. is pleased to announce the signing of 26-year-old Congolese-Australian striker Charles Lokingoy as the club looks to continue to beef up its squad up ahead of its Europa Conference League commitments in July,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“After playing in Australia’s top football league for A-League clubs Sydney FC and Wellington Phoenix, Charles moved to Malta last season and enjoyed a very successful season scoring 11 goals in his debut season in the Maltese Premier League.

