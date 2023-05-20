Balzan FC have announced the signing of Japanese midfielder Ryohei Micibuchi.

The Reds have been one of the most active sides during the close season as they look to build a competitive squad ahead of their upcoming participation in the UEFA Conference League.

Mihibuchi spent the majority of his career in Japan and South Korea, the 28-year-old moved Serbia in 2021 to join top-flight side Radnicki Nis.

During his spell in the Serbian top-flight, Micibuchi played 39 games and scored four goals. The Japanese midfielder helped the club to qualify for the UEFA Conference League qualifiers after securing a top-four finish in the Serbian Liga.

