Balzan FC have signed Nigerian striker Peter Olawale, the Premier League club announced.

The 21-year-old forward joins the Maltese Premier League club on a season-long loan from Hungarian top-flight club Debreceni.

“Balzan F.C. is pleased to announce the signing of Nigerian under 21 striker Peter Olawale from Hungarian Premier League club Debreceni VSC on a season-long loan.

“Peter accompanied the squad that trained in Zlatibor and played in both our two friendly games there vs Serbian Premier League clubs - with both games finishing in hard-fought draws.

