Balzan FC have announced the signing of goalkeeper Danilo Golovic.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper arrived at the Premier League side this week as the Reds step up their preparations for the upcoming participation in the UEFA Conference League.

“Balzan is pleased to announce the signing of 24-year-old goalkeeper Danilo Golovic,” the club said in a statement.

“Danilo came through the Partizan Belgrade academy and played in Serbia for Buducnost and Loznica before playing in Greece with Irodotos last season before joining Balzan.”

Golovic is the latest acquisition of Balzan who have been very active in this summer’s transfer window.

