BALZAN 3

Torres 45; Kaljevic 74; Ndinga 81

PIETA’ HOTSPURS 2

Hovhannisyan 1; Yamaguchi 28

BALZAN

J. Debono-6; I. Bozovic-6, S. Arab-6.5, M. Grima-6, B. Mladenovic-6.5, A. Torres-7, A. Satariano-6 (46 Z. Grech-6), N. Braunovic-6 (46 D. Ndinga-6.5), M. Raso-6, Matheus-6, A. Andrejic-6 (46 B. Kaljevic-7) (84 A. Bradshaw).

PIETA’ HOTSPURS

S. Moschin-7; S. Okoh-6.5, C. Bangura-6.5, O. Abraham-6.5, J. Ghio-6 (77 Marinho), T. Agius-6 (90 A. Wisyamer), A. Hovhannisyan-7, K. Leonardi-6, Z. Leonardi-6, G. Ogungbe-6.5, T. Yamaguchi-6.5.

Referee Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow cards Yamaguchi, Bangura, K. Leonardi.

BOV Player of the Match Delvin Ndinga (Balzan).

Balzan produced a strong second-half comeback to beat Pieta’ Hotspurs 3-2 and maintain their hopes of European football alive.

Oliver Spiteri’s side fell two goals down in the first half as the Hotspurs stunned them with two picture goals, early in the game.

However, Balzan flexed their muscles and their superiority came to the fore after the change of ends, with former Olympiacos midfielder Devin Ndinga proving to be their hero with the winning goal.

Read full match report on www.sportsdesk.com.mt