GŻIRA UNITED 1

Portelli 59

BALZAN 2

Portelli 67og, Andrejic 68

GŻIRA

A. Curmi-6, G. Bohrer-6, L. Tabone-5.5, N. Muscat-6.5, S. Pisani-6 (72 C. Gauci), Y. Messias-6.5, M. Davis-6 (80 E. Mbong), N. Portelli-6, M. Maia-5, T. Espindola-6, J. Mendoza-5.5.

BALZAN

J. Galea-6, S. Arab (13 G. Camilleri-5.5), M. Grima-5.5, P. Fenech-6 (62 M. Djuric), A. Da Paixao-6 (90 N. Frendo), M. Johnson-6, U. Ljubomirac-6.5, M. Zlatkovic-6, M. Mijic-6 (90 S. Jalu), B. Kaljevic-5 (77 A. Andrejic), S. Cipriott-5.5.

Referee: Alex Johnson

Yellow cards: P. Fenech, Y. Messias, M. Grima, S. Cipriott, G. Bohrer, C. Gauci

BOV Player of the Match: Uros Ljubomirac (Balzan).

Two quick-fire goals enabled Balzan to come from behind and beat Gżira United 2-1.

Following a drab first half, the match came to life on the restart with Gżira taking the lead but Balzan hit back with two goals to turn defeat into victory.

At that point, the Maroons’ reaction was rather timid and Balzan held on to collect the three points that lifted them level on points with Ħamrun, Valletta and the Maroons in joint-fourth place.

Leading Balzan from the bench were coaches Luis Gutierrez Garcia and Alejandro Pantoja following the resignation of Mark Miller earlier this week but Paul Zammit, who was appointed as the new coach earlier in the day was present on the stands.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta