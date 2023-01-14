BALZAN 4

Mladenovic 16; Fenech 19

Nogureira 49, 59

TARXIEN RAINBOWS 0

BALZAN

R. Briffa, S. Arab, M. Grima, B. Mladenovic, P. Fenech (73 Z. Grech), L. Mallia (60 I. Bozovic), N. Zerjal (73 J. Grech), N. Braunovic, M. Raso, M. Nogureira (60 B. Kaljevic), A. Andrejic (60 A. Torres).

TARXIEN RAINBOWS

M. Debono, N. Micallef, C. Conceicao, B. Muscat, M. Spiteri, T. Nonato (56 D. Agius), D. Falzon (82 K. Cutajar), S. Bezzina, B. Farrugia (56 A. Correa), J. Cabral, J. Filho (69 D. Abela).

Referee Daniel Portelli.

Yellow cards Nonato, Abela.

Balzan cruised into the next round of the FA Trophy when they beat Challenge League side Tarxien Rainbows 4-0 at the Centenary Stadium.

It was a show of class from the Premier League side who asserted their dominance after taking the lead in the first half, before going on to score three more as the Rainbows failed to respond.

Despite the difference in division, the match had a particularly balanced opening, both sides playing cautiously around the halfway line for the first quarter of an hour.

However, Balzan opened proceedings directly from a corner kick on 16 minutes when Bogdan Mladenovic put in a strong effort from the flag which flew straight into the top corner.

