LIJA ATHLETIC 1

Flores 31

BALZAN 1

Andrejic 10

LIJA ATHLETIC

L. Bonnici-6.5, C. Cassar-5.5, P. Gusso-5.5, L. Muscat-5.5 (46 N. Micallef 5.5), I. Borg-5.5, E. Beu-6, F. Brandan 6.5, W. Serrano-6, M. Jimenez-5.5, G. Virano-5.5 (75 D. Scerri), C. Flores-6.

BALZAN

V. Vranes-6, A. Loof-5.5, S. Arab-5.5, M. Djuric, P. Fenech-6.5, E. McWoods-5.5 (64 A. Effiong), M. Johnson-5.5, S. Dimic-5.5 (71 M. Grima), W. Gomes, A. Andrejic-6.5, S. Cipriott-6 (64 G. Camilleri).

Referee: Philip Farrugia.

Yellow cards: Loof, Fenech, Cipriott, Borg, Djuric, Gomes.

Red cards: Djuric (B) 82, Weverton (B) 90.

BOV Player of the Match: Paul Fenech (Balzan).

Balzan earned a point in a 1-1 draw with neighbours Lija Athletic despite having two players sent off in the dying minutes.

The draw fails to satisfy Balzan as they were aiming for the three points in their bid to climb out of the relegation zone. In fact, they once again end up sharing fourth from bottom with Floriana.

Lija, on the other hand, remain second from bottom although they claimed another important point.

Balzan took the lead after just ten minutes thanks to Aleksa Andrejic who gained possession in midfield off Gonzalo Virano, beat two defenders on the run and slotted past the onrushing Luke Bonnici.

