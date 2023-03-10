Balzan have the opportunity to move up to second in the Premier League standings with victory over Valletta on Friday evening as the Reds look to step up their chase for European football.

Oliver Spiteri’s team have been one of the most in-form sides since the turn of the new year as four wins in a row have catapulted the side well in contention for a top three finish and a return to UEFA club competitions this summer.

Last weekend, the Reds served another statement of intent when they brushed aside Floriana 3-1 to put themselves in a strong position and challenge for at least third place come the end of the season.

In fact, Balzan are currently sharing fourth spot with Hibernians on 39 points, one adrift of Birkirkara and three less than second-placed Gżira United.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt