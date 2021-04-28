A modernist house in Balzan is set to be demolished to pave way for a block of flats despite a group of architects' last-ditch effort to save it.

In a vote on Wednesday, the planning commission board voted in favour of an application to tear down the circa 1960s building called Walmarville, but known as Diamond House, because of its distinctive glass panels.

The building on Old Railway Street, will make way for a maisonette and three apartments, including a pool at penthouse level, with a garage and four car spaces at basement level.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, represented by Jonathan Borg, made an impassioned plea for the retention of the house, or, at the very least, its façades.

It asked the the decision on the application be postponed until the process for scheduling similar properties on the same street was decided.

However the board, chaired by Anthony Camilleri and attended by Stephanie Baldacchino rejected the request, arguing that they must abide by local plans and policies.

It said that the the facade could not be retained and that the house must be demolished in order to excavate basement parking, which was of "paramount importance".

Din l-Art Ħelwa representative Joanna Spiteri Staines told Times of Malta that she represented the objection of the NGO as well as six young architects who were “determined to take a stand” and “disgusted at the state of things”.

“The board is not taking the advice of the body that is tasked with safeguarding cultural heritage as it should be and they relinquished their rights as a board to send it back to the drawing board because parking is more important that our heritage.”

“Their final word on the matter was that it is a ‘good compromise’ for everyone,” Spiteri Staines continued.

“But there is no compromise because there is nothing left of the house nor the facade in terms of social memory. The board should be working for our community not for the developer.”

Archeological society president Patricia Camilleri, who also objected to the development, said that the outcome of the decision was disappointing.

“It is sad that there was a complete lack of recognition on the part of the board that this house is part of the narrative of 20th century Maltese architecture,” she said.

“Although local plans allow for this kind of development when we are speaking of a house which is of a particular merit, there are means for the board to take a different stance.

The building, a favourite among local photographers, has been immortalised in a minimalist print by local design house Te fit-Tazza.