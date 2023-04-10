Balzan and Mosta will be vying to move into the Premier League top three when they go head-to-head at the Centenary Stadium on Monday evening (kick-off: 18.00).

Birkirkara's impressive 3-1 win over Gżira United has opened the door for either Balzan or Mosta, who are currently two points adrift in the standings, to move into the final berth of the UEFA Conference League qualifiers spot.

In fact a win for either Balzan or Mosta would see them move on the 43-point mark, one point ahead of Gżira United and Hibernians the other contenders for the remaining European spots in the Premier League.

Monday's showdown brings against each other two teams who since the turn of the year have emerged as the dark horses in the race for European places, with an eye-catching run of results that saw them upset some of the division's top guns.

