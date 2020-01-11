SLIEMA WANDERERS 1

Zappa 67

BALZAN 2

Ljubomirac 9

Montebello 49

With a goal early in the first half and another early in the second half, Balzan collected three precious points from the clash with Sliema Wanderers.

Balzan had a perfect start, taking the lead on nine minutes. Uros Ljubomirac received an assist by Luke Montebello and controlled the ball before hitting low past Sliema goalkeeper Entonjo Elezaj.

Three minutes later, Elezaj blocked a close-range effort by Ljubomirac, Steve Pisani took the rebound and served Luke Montebello who placed the ball at the back of the net but the goal was rightly disallowed for the former Birkirkara striker’s offside position.

Sliema hit back with a Federico Vasilchik effort on 16 minutes but Naumovski came to the rescue as he palmed out his attempt before the ball was cleared into safety. Three minutes later, a shot by Juri Cisotti from the edge of the area was saved by Naumnovski.

On 28 minutes, Balzan were awarded a penalty after Arthur Faria was brought down inside the area. However Andrija Majdevac’s effort from the penalty spot was neutralised by Elezaj.

Five minutes from the end of the first half, Arthur Oyama sent an inviting free kick from the left but there was no one to connect.

Balzan doubled the score four minutes in the second half. Arthur Faria Machado served Luke Montebello from the left and the latter controlled the ball before hitting past the Sliema custodian.

Uros Ljubomirac had a shot from the right hitting the side netting on 52 minutes and six minutes later, a Steve Pisani effort from the edge of the area ended just wide.

Against the run of play, Sliema pulled one back on 67 minutes. It was a powerful drive by substitute Claudio Zappa from outside the area which gave goalkeeper Kristijan Naumovski no chance.

Andrija Majdevac threatened with a fine shot which ended just over the bar on 74 minutes but from then onwards, the Blues tried hard to notch the equaliser.

Naumnovski performed a good save on a Juri Cisotti effort on 78 minutes and two minutes later, a close range shot from the right by Michele Sansone was blocked into a corner by Sljivic.

Seven minutes from time, off a cross by Zappa from the right, Jean Paul Farrugia headed home but the goal was disallowed for the latter’s offside position. Arthur Oyama tested Naumovski with a freekick from the right on 86 minutes.

Sliema maintained the pressure till the final whistle but Balzan held on to take home the three points.

Luke Montebello of Tarxien Rainbows was named BOV Player of the Match.