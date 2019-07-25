BALZAN 2

Kosoric 25

Dimic 68

SLIEMA 1

Farrugia 85

Balzan earned their first three points thanks to a 2-1 win over Sliema Wanderers.

After a rather disappointing fifth place in last season’s Premier League campaign, Balzan ended the season on a high by lifting the FA Trophy and therefore the Reds were determined to start the domestic season on a positive note.

Jacques Scerri’s men were definitely a better side, taking a well-deserved two-goal lead but after conceding the goal late in the game, they must have suffered from some pressure although eventually they could have extended the lead in added time.

Scerri named new recruit Ryan Scicluna in the starting line-up after spending the whole of last season on the sidelines due to a nagging injury. However, Scicluna was substituted in the beginning of the second half. Steve Pisani, on the other hand, was unavailable for selection.

For Sliema, coach Alfonso Greco, on his return to the club, had several players making their debut, namely Antonio Stelitano, Juri Cisotti, Juan Cruz Gill, Jose Cleangelo Pereira and Stanimir Miloskovic.

Jake Galea and Jean Paul Farrugia, on the other hand, were back for the Blues after both missed most of last season due to injuries.

Following a quiet start, Sliema went close on 17 minutes with a powerful drive by Juri Cisotti which scraped past the post.

Balzan, however, soon gained control, taking the lead on 25 minutes. Aleksandar Kosoric received the ball off a corner by Stefan Dimic from the left and headed home past Galea.

On 38 minutes, Steve Bezzina released Ricardo Correa on the left but the latter’s diagonal shot was parried by Galea.

Six minutes in the second half, the Wanderers threatened with Cisotti having a low shot saved in two attempts by Naumovski.

A cross shot by Dimic was parried by Galea on 59 minutes.

Balzan doubled the score on 68 minutes.

Ivan Bozovic’s cross from the right was well-met by Dimic whose header hit the crossbar before ending at the back of the net.

Three minutes later, substitute Lydon Micallef went close to increasing the lead with a shot from outside the area which was, however, deflected into a corner.

Five minutes from time, Sliema reduced the gap thanks to a great Farrugia header which beat whose great header following a corner from the left.

The Wanderers started to push for the equaliser but without much success.

Deep into stoppage time, Balzan were awarded a penalty after Kurt Shaw brought Alfred Effiong down inside the area.

Effiong’s effort from the penalty spot was, however, thwarted by goalkeeper Galea.

Balzan's Aleksandr Kosoric was voted as the BOV Player of the Match.