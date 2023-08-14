Balzan FC have announced that they have reached an agreement with star forward Angel Torres to be released from the club by mutual consent.

The Premier League club immediately drafted in a replacement as they signed Nigerian winger Awosanja Dimenji.

The departure of Torres is surely a major loss for Balzan FC.

Torres has turned out to be a key player for Balzan in the past season as his outstanding performances for the club proved to be vital for the club to secure a return to European football this summer.

In fact, the 23-year-old made 24 appearances for the club, scoring 15 goals, helping the club to finish fourth in the BOV Premier League and helping them to beat Hibernians in a play-off to secure their place in the UEFA Conference League this summer.

