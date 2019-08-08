FLORIANA 1

Keqi 83

BALZAN 0

A penalty miss seven minutes in added time cost ten-man Balzan the possibility of denying Floriana their second successive win as the Greens preserved their perfect record, with a 1-0 win.

With both sides coming from a win in their first outing, both Floriana and Balzan were aiming for maximum points from this match.

During the first half, it turned out to be a balanced affair with both sides having their fair share of opportunities.

However, towards the end of the first half, Balzan had a player sent off.

In the second half, the Greens had an edge over their opponents but Jacques Scerri’s side did create which could have given them the lead. But finally it was Kristian Keqi who scored the all-important goal after having a goal disallowed earlier on.

Balzan showed greater determination in the opening minutes and after having a goal disallowed for a foul on the goalkeeper after just 22 seconds, Paul Fenech tested Akpan with a powerful shot from outside the area.

On 13 minutes, off a clearance by Enzo Ruiz, the ball bounced off Arthur Faria to end just wide.

A minute later, Floriana went close when Keqi released Camenzuli on the left and off the latter’s cross, Tiago Fonseca served Matias Garcia whose close range effort was blocked by Naumovski.

Balzan replied with a fine curling free-kick by Ricardo Correa from the right which scraped past the upright.

On 25 minutes, a good move between Faria and Effiong ended with an assist for Correa who failed to connect.

Eight minutes from the break Floriana’s Garcia was brought down by Augustine Loof.

Referee Stefan Pace adjudged that the foul had taken place outside the area but the Balzan defender was given marching orders.

Two decisions which brought harsh protests by the two sets of players as Floriana argued that the foul while Balzan deemed the foul not serious enough to deserve a red card. From the resulting freekick, Diego Venancio hit high.

Akpan then managed to block a close-range header by Ljubomirac, following a freekick from the right by Correa and off the rebound, Ivan Bozovic hit high.

Five minutes in added time, Alfred Effiong rounded Ruiz and tried his luck with a powerful shot which hit the foot of the upright.

Two minutes in the second half, off a cross by substitute Brandon Paiber from the right, Kristian Keqi controlled the ball before hitting past Naumovski but the goal was disallowed as the Floriana striker had handled the ball.

A freekick by Correa from the right was saved in two attempts by Akpan on 62 minutes and a minute later, the Floriana goalkeeper was prominent with another save on the Uruguayan defender.

Brandon Paiber entered the penalty area on 68 minutes, testing Naumovski with a powerful shot and then in a counter attack for Balzan, Alfred Effiong advanced on the left but his low shot was parried by Akpan a few seconds later.

Floriana managed to break the deadlock seven minutes from time. Diego Venancio released Brandon Paiber on the right and off the latter’s cross, Kristian Keqi slotted the ball past Naumovski.

Five minutes in added time, Balzan were awarded a penalty after Matias Garcia floored Uros Ljubomirac inside the area. However, from the penalty spot, Lydon Micallef hit wide.