Balzan made a tremendous second-half reaction to earn a 2-1 win over Hibernians, condemning Andrea Pisanu’s side to a fourth defeat in five Premier League matches.

The Reds, sensing an opportunity to prey on a below-par Hibs side and boost their hopes of European football, were much more progressive after the restart to draw first blood through Momcilo Raso.

But the shape of the game altered dramatically around the 71st minute when Hibernians fell to 60-second sucker punch when conceding a goal immediately after equalising.

Balzan have now win four out of their last five matches to climb fifth in the table, one adrift of Mosta and level on points with Hibernians.

