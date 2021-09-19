ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 0

BALZAN 1

Duric 30

Ħamrun Spartans

H. Bonello-6, D. Gojkovic-6, J. Mbong-5, J. Ailton Soares-5, F. Sasere-5, L. Gambin-5, P. Djordjevic-5 (46 A. Oyama-5), K. Micallef-6 (63 S. Lagzir-5), I. Ntow-5 (62 D. Borg), C. Dielna-6 (75 C. Mercieca) , E. Marcelina-5.

Balzan

V. Vranes-6.5, A. Loof-7, S. Arab-6, M. Grima-6.5, M. Duric-7, P. Fenech-7 (75 G. Camilleri), A. Da Paixao-6.5, M. Johnson-6.5, M. Zlatkovic-6 (68 S. Cipriott), M. Mijic-6, B. Kaljevic-6 (77 A. Andrejic).

Referee Emanuel Grech.

Yellow cards Zlatkovic, Djordjevic, Mbong, Johnson, Marcelina.

Missed penalty: Kaljevic (B) 59.

BOV Player of the match Milan Duric (Balzan).

Balzan piled more misery on Ħamrun Spartans’ poor start to the new season as the Reds claimed a deserved victory at the National Stadium.

A fine strike from Balzan’s talisman Milan Duric earned three priceless points for Balzan who fully deserved the victory after putting on a very accomplished display as they managed to keep the Spartans at bay throughout the 90 minutes.

The win was a huge boost for Balzan who climbed to fifth in the standings on six points, level with Valletta and Floriana.

As regards Ħamrun, this was, without doubt, their worst performance of the season as the Reds looked out of sorts throughout as they never really threatened the Balzan goal with their main players having a nightmare performance.

