HIBERNIANS 2

Vella 66

Degabriele 90

BALZAN 3

Matheus 45

Torres 89

Mladenovic 92

(after extra-time; 90 mins 2-2)

HIBERNIANS

I. Kone, F. Apap, K. Shaw, G. Llerena (53 D. Vella), J. Grech, J. Degabriele, Z. Grech (Thaylor), J. Vitor, A. Agius, G. Artiles, A. Diakite (90 Y. Muritala).

BALZAN

R. Briffa, I. Bozovic, S. Arab, P. Fenech, A. Torres, C. Ndinga (119 M. Grima), A. Satariano, N. Braunovic, M. Raso, Matheus (90 B. Mladenovic) (119 B. Hili), A. Andreijic.

Referee Ishmael Barbara.

Yellow cards Andreijic, Apap, Braunovic, Torres, Vella, Muritala.

Missed penalty: Kaljevic (B) 70.

Red card: Shaw (H) 100.

Player of the match: Angel Torres (Balzan).

Balzan are back in European football after a four-year absence after they fended off the challenge of rivals Hibernians in a five-goal thriller at the National Stadium that proved to be a fitting finale to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

After Birkrikara’s triumph in Sunday’s FA Trophy final against Marsaxlokk, Balzan and Hibernians were forced to face off in this decider to decide which team will finish in fourth place and take the final spot in this summer’s UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

After a cagey start to the match, this clash turned out to be a real thriller with Matheus giving Balzan the lead at the break, but Hibs fought back and Dunstan Vella levelled matters midway through the second half.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt