PIETA’ HOTSPURS 2

Yamaguchi 50, Morita 60

BALZAN 3

Raso 22, Satariano 54

Kaljevic 56’

PIETÀ HOTSPURS

D. Alampasu-5.5, S. Okoh-6, C. Bangura-6 (87 A. Belibi), T. Ojo-6 (87 P. Lapira), J. Ghio-6.5 (76 K. Briffa), A. Amadu-6, A. Schembri Wismayer-6 (88 S. Mizzi), Z. Leonardi-6, G. Ogunugbe-6.5, S. Camara-5.5 (52 Y. Morita), T. Yamaguchi-6.5.

BALZAN

R. Briffa-5.5, I. Bozovic-6, S. Arab-6, P. Fenech-6, U. Ljubomirac-6 (89 A. Bradshaw), M. Zlatkovic-6.5, S. Jalu-6 (58 B. Mladenovic), A. Satariano-6, N. Braunovic-6 (58 M. Grima), M. Raso-6.5, B. Kaljevic-6.5 (76 M. Souza).

Referee: Daniel Casha.

Yellow cards: Z. Leonardi, I. Bozovic, J. Ghio.

BOV Player of the Match: Bojan Kaljevic (Balzan).

Balzan returned to winning ways as they beat Pietà Hotspurs by the odd goal in five.

These three points enable Oliver Spiteri’s side to move fifth, two points behind the duo in third place, Gudja United and Gżira United.

Pieta’ Hotspurs, on the other hand, remain anchored at the bottom of the table without any points after six matches.

The Hotspurs had two changes from their last outing as they welcomed back Clinton Bangura after serving a one-match ban while Temitope Abraham Ojo was handed his debut by coach Rodney Bugeja.

