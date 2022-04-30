SIRENS 2

Vieira 22, Lomis 26

BALZAN 3

Grima 21, Duric 49, Andrejic 57

SIRENS

S. Mintoff-6, C. Borg-6, M. Lomis-6, B. Gavrila-5 (77 H. Macelino), A. Borg-6, T. Tabone-5 (77 A. Cini), J. Walker-6 (77 A. Effiong), C. Zammit Lonardelli-6, C. Riascos-6 (62 D. Jackson), V. Vieira-7, R. Cardoso-5.

BALZAN

R. Briffa-6, A. Loof-5.5, M Grima-6, M. Duric-6.5, P. Fenech-6, N. Gulan-5, U. Ljubomirac-7, M. Zlatkovic-6, S. Jalu-5 (72 B. Kaljevic), N. Frendo-5 (46 G. Camilleri-6), A. Andrejic-7 (77 A. Bradshaw).

Referee: Glen Tonna.

Yellow cards: Ljubomirac, Effiong.

BOV player of the match: Aleksa Andrejic (Balzan).

Balzan took the field for yesterday’s encounter with Sirens knowing that other than a victory would seriously jeopardise their hopes of staying up.

So, when Sirens came from behind to score two goals in four minutes, just before the half hour mark, few would have predicted a victory for Balzan.

However, Balzan fought to live another day with a silky second-half showing, heralded by Ljubomirac and Andrejic.

The relegation issue will surely go down to the wire irrespective of Santa Lucia’s result against Sliema Wanderers on Sunday.

