Balzan coach Oliver Spiteri has no doubt that his players will give their utmost to try and secure a positive result against NK Domzale, in the first qualifying round, first leg tie in Slovenia on Thursday (kick-off: 19.00).

For the Reds, the match in Slovenia marks a return to European football after an absence of a few years but Maltese Premier League side are determined to show their strength against familiar opposition.

In fact, this is the second time the two teams are facing each other in Europe.

In fact, in 2019 the two sides met in the Europa League and the Slovenian side prevailed 5-3 on aggregate after a thrilling 4-3 win at the Centenary Stadium and then sealed qualification with a 1-0 win at home.

For the past few days, Balzan have been in Zlatibor, Serbia, for a short training camp, which included two friendly matches against two Serbian top-flight sides in preparation for this match, and coach Oliver Spiteri was pleased with his team’s condition for the match.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com