Balzan FC are bracing themselves for a very physical test when they face FC Neman Grodno, of Belarus, in the opening leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round.

Wednesday’s match is being played in the Hungarian city of Gyor since Belarus is unable to host international matches due to the country’s involvement in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Reds are on a high after they upset Slovenian side Domzale in the previous round, but coach Oliver Spiteri is under no illusion that his team is set for another mammoth task awaiting them against the team from Belarus.

“It’s going to be another difficult match for us,” Spiteri said.

