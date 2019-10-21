TARXIEN RAINBOWS 1

Mambouana 53

BALZAN 3

Majdevac 22 pen., 85

Effiong 66

Alfred Effiong came off the bench to inspire Balzan towards their second successive win at the expense of a battling Tarxien Rainbows side.

It was far from a vintage display for the Reds who after edging a balanced first-half, seemed to lose momentum on the restart as they were playing second fiddle to a revitalised Tarxien side.

But the introduction of Effiong did the trick for Balzan as the Malta striker put his team back in control with a fine goal before Majdevac sealed a crucial win and leave Tarxien bottom with no points in the bag.

Balzan coach Jacques Scerri handed a debut to young Zachary Karl Grech who started at left back. Alfred Effiong and Paul Fenech, who were in actionn for Malta in the Euro 2020 qualifiers, were given a breater and started on the bench.

Tarxien, on their part, made a last-minute change as Matthew Tabone replaced Gary Camilleri just before kick-off.

For much of the opening 20 minutes, the match was devoid of action with scoring chances few and far between.

The match finally came to life on 22 minutes when Matthew Tabone upended Andrija Majdevac inside the area and the referee pointed to the spot.

Majdevac stepped up for the kick and sent Rudy Briffa the wrong way.

Tarxien responded on 24 minutes when Aleksa Andrejic’s cross picked Stiv Shaba who headed wide.ż

Arthur Faria came close to put his name on the scoresheet but his firm drive flashed wide.

Scoring chances remained at a premium as neither side was showing any real flair upfront.

On the stroke of half-time, Ljubomirac powered through the right flank and served Majdevac. The Serbian striker, however, hit his shot straight at Briffa before the Rangers cleared.

On the restart, Tarxien tried to step up their game and on 48 minutes Aleksa Andrejic surged on the edge of the area but his thumping drive flew over.

Two minutes later, Balzan almost conceded an equaliser when Brooke Farrugia’s shot surprised Mintoff with the ball coming off the bar.

Tarxien’s positive start to the second half was eventually rewarded with the equaliser on 52 minutes. When from a free-kick action, Mambouana connected to Veronese’s free-kick to head past Mintoff.

The Rainbows remained the better side and on the hour Murillo’s delivery from a corner was met by Tabone who headed just wide.

Balzan almost restored their lead when from a corner action, Aleksandar Kosoric’s shot came off the upright.

Here, Scerri roped in Effiong and Fenech for Ryan Scicluna and Artur Faria and this double change reaped the desired dividends.

On 64 minutes, Dimic fed Effiong and the Malta striker turned past his marker to fire home.

Tarxien came close on 70 minutes when Mintoff charged out of his goal to anticipate Stiv, the ball fell to Nevin Portelli but his lob was cleared off the line by Kosoric.

Balzan settled the match with a third goal five minutes from time when Ljubomirac picked Majdevac who stabbed the ball past Briffa.

Uros Ljubomirac of Balzan was named BOV Player of the Match.