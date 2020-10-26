Balzan rescued a late point against Ħamrun Spartans from the penalty spot after a controversial handball decision. The penalty decision came four minutes from time when Samir Arab hit the ball directy against the arms of Ige Adeshina from inches away.

Apart from controversial ending, the two teams delivered the expected goods. Ħamrun true to their form, drew on their flair and solid tactical sense while Balzan dug deep into the reserves of dynanism and collective strength. Unsurprisingly, the match developed into an entertaining affair with methodical football alternating with swininging play which often ended with hot action in the penalty.

It was a game which could so easily have headed in any direction and the end result is a fair outcome.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta