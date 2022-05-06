A first-half goal from Suleiman Jalu was enough for Balzan to beat Sliema Wanderers and preserve their Premier League status on the final day of the season.

The Reds had to beat Sliema to ensure at least a relegation play-off unless Sta Lucia failed to beat Valletta as both teams started this Matchday level on points.

While Balzan managed to obtain the three points against the already-relegated Sliema, Sta Lucia fell to a 2-1 loss against Valletta as they go down into the Challenge League.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta