After suffering five successive defeats, Balzan returned to winning ways as two goals in the first half handed them a 2-1 win over Sirens on Sunday.

This was a win that revives hopes of securing a top-six finish as they now lie just four points behind sixth-placed Sirens. For the St. Paul’s Bay side, this was a highly disappointing result as they were aiming for a positive score in order to edge closer to making it to the top six. With two matches to play for each team, they lie just one point ahead of Gudja and two ahead of Valletta.

