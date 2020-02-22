GUDJA UNITED 0

BALZAN 2

Correa 40, Pisani 87

Balzan rediscovered their winning touch against Gudja United to end a poor run of results and pick three important points yesterday.

Jacques Scerri’s team had an important cog in their machine in the form of Ivan Bozovic. The Serbian wing back was in fact instrumental in sparking off Balzan’s revival in this simplified but effective pattern of football as his inswinging crosses brought havoc in the Gudja’s defence.

Gudja were nowhere up to the standard reached last week when they stunned Premier League leaders Floriana to remain hovering in the relegation zone.

Gudja were the better outfit in the opening exchanges as they ran intelligently forward with swift interchanging of positions.

The first chance fell to Miguel Jimenez whose header went the wrong side of the post.

In the first quarter of the hour mark, Justin Grioli’s free-kick found Kristijan Naumovski well placed to tip the ball over the bar.

Soon, Balzan, made their muscle up front count where Alfred Effiong and Luke Montebello tried to put up a fight against a well-organised defence.

Paul Fenech should have done better then blasting over the bar on 23 minutes when he was set up nicely by Bozovic with only Glenn Zammit to beat.

The enterprise was now coming from Balzan even if there was nothing spectacular about their football.

Five minutes from half-time, the Reds opened the score when Effiong served Ricardo Correa just outside the area and the Uruguayan winger grabbed his chance to plant the ball behind Zammit.

Gudja’s reaction was mild and after 49 minutes, their goalkeeper had to stretch himself to block Bozovic’s low drive.

The Blues thought they had equalised on 70 minutes when a swerving shot by Llywelyn Cremona whizzed through the face of goal, Rundell Winchester ran through to hit the ball into the net but the ‘goal’ was ruled out for offside.

Six minutes from time, Imanol Gonzalez was ordered off after a second caution. Despite this setback, Winchester missed a glorious chance when served by Jimenez, he was allowed into the box but shot straight at the onrushing Naumovski.

Soon after, Balzan were two up. Substitute Stefan Dimic squared for Steve Pisani who drove in remarkably from 20 metres, with the ball searing into the top right-hand corner of the net.

Balzan now looked a safe bet to tuck away the points despite Gudja’s efforts to fight their way back.