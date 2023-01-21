GUDJA UNITED 0

BALZAN 1

Matheus 31

GUDJA UNITED

G. Zammit-6, J. Bolanos-5, A. Prates-5, V. Plut-4, S. Attard-5.5 (60 T. Nagamatsu-4), J. Arthur-6, K. Micallef-5, H. Vella-5, N. Tabone-4, M. Muchardi-4, N. Navarette-6.

BALZAN

R. Briffa-6, I. Bozovic-7, S. Arab-6 (84 B. Mladenovic), M. Grima-6.5, P. Fenech-6, Y. Torres-7, N. Zerjal-5 (43 D. Torres-6), A. Satariano-6 (70 A. Bradshaw), M. Raso-6, M. De Sousa-7 (70 B. Kaljevic), A. Andrejic-6.

Referee: Philip Farrugia.

Yellow card: Zerjal, Bolanos, Vella.

BOV player of the match: Matheus de Sousa Nogureira (Balzan)

Mattheus de Sousa Nogureira’s first-half goal was enough for Balzan to claim a deserved win over Gudja.

Andrea Agostinelli’s side had very few chances as Oliver Spiteri’s team were good value for their win.

Balzan played neat, attractive football and particularly in the first half, stroking the ball around with nonchalant ease.

Gudja lacked their usual assurance in defence and seemed tense on the ball as they chased an equaliser.

With this second consecutive win, Balzan have reignited their charge towards a possible European berth as they climb to fifth in the standings alongside Mosta.

