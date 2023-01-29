Balzan and Marsaxlokk had to settle for a point on Sunday at the Centenary Stadium after a goalless draw, a result which benefited neither side after a physical battle throughout the 90 minutes.

Balzan coach Oliver Spiteri made two changes to his side after their victory over Gudja in the previous matchday, Bogdan Mladenovic and Nikola Braunovic starting ahead of Nikola Zerjal and Angel Torres. On the other hand, Marsaxlokk’s Pablo Doffo kept faith in most of his starters despite a 3-0 loss to Gzira United, with Daniel Agius starting in place of Dejan Vukovic as the only change.

The game took a slow start with Balzan having the first real opportunity on 13 minutes when a run into the area by Alexander Satariano led to a short pass to Matheus Nogureira but his effort was parried away by Marsaxlokk goalkeeper Marko Drobnjak.

Read the full match report on sportsdesk.com.mt...