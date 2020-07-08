Balzan unveiled their first overseas acquisition in the summer transfer window when they secured the services of American striker Eric McWoods.

The 24-year-old forward was on the books of Hungarian side Zalaegerszeg and managed to score one goal in six appearances in the top-flight last season.

McWoods left the Hungarian side at the end of last season and Balzan quickly moved in to secure his services for the 2020-21 season as he put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

McWoods, who can also operate as a right-sided midfielder, is expected to form a lethal partnership with veteran striker Alfred Effiong, who has just signed a new one-year contract with Balzan, under the charge of new coach Mark Miller.