Balzan FC continued with their transfer activity when they announced the signing of Colombian defender Duvan Torres Quinhone.

The Reds, who this season are under the helm of coach Oliver Spiteri, are looking to strengthen their squad in a bid to put on a much stronger showing than last season where they just managed to avoid the drop on the final day of the season.

“Balzan FC is pleased to announce the signing of 23-year-old Columbian defender Duvan Torres Quinhone,” the Premier League club announced.

“Twenty-three-year-old Duvan started his professional career playing for Tigres in Columbia before spending the last two seasons playing in Portugal for Pedras Rubras and for FC Alverca, where he was club captain.”

