Balzan FC have secured the signing of Gambian defender Moussa Kamara.

The 21-year-old came through the academy of French side Toulouse and Clairefontaine and last season was on the books of Spanish side Real Alaves.

With his contract expired, Balzan immediately opened talks with the Gambian international and reached an agreement that saw him put pen to paper on a one-year contract with an option of another year.

Kamara has represented his country at senior level and he made his debut in a friendly against Morocco.

Kamara becomes Balzan’s second overseas signing this summer after the Reds had already secured the services of American striker Eric McWoods.