Balzan FC have continued their transfer activity when they signed goalkeeper Rudy Briffa and Serbian midfielder Milos Mijic, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Reds are bidding to bounce back from a disappointing 2020-21 season which saw them engaged in a relegation dog fight and managed to preserve their top-flight status in the latter part of the campaign.

Briffa has spent the majority of his career with Hibernians after coming through their youth academy but his chances of first-team football were very limited.

Last season, the 24-year-old spent the campaign with relegation strugglers Tarxien Rainbows but has now returned to the Paolites.

