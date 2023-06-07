Balzan have completed another major transfer coup when they reached an agreement with Hibernians to sign midfielder Jake Grech.

The Reds have been one of the most active teams in the close season as they bid to build a competitive squad ahead of their upcoming commitments in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers next month.

In fact, Balzan have already signed Malta international midfielder Triston Caruana, Japanese midfielder Ryohei Michibuchi and Australian forward Charles Lokolingoy.

But no doubt the capture of Jake Grech is a huge statement of intent for Balzan to challenge for major honours in the Premier League next season.

Grech, who in this year’s MFA Awards won the Best Goal of the Season, has been on the books of Hibernians for the past four and a half years after he agreed to join the Paola club in January 2019.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mnt