Balzan FC continued their recruitment process for this summer with the capture of another young talented player when they signed Dutch striker Suleiman Jalu.

The 20-year-old forward came through the Academy of Dutch side Willem II and has agreed to put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

Last season, Suleiman was on the books of Serbian side OFK Belgrade.

At international level, Suleiman represented Guinea at U-17 level before featuring for the Netherlands U-18 team.

Jalu is the second overseas striker signed by Balzan this summer following the acquisition of American forward Eric McWoods.